21 Savage is Hans Gruber in new, Die Hard-spoofing video for “Bank Account”: Watch

Earlier this month, 21 Savage served up a pleasant surprise with Without Warning, a collaborative mixtape with Migos’ Offset and producer Metro Boomin. And though he’s riding high on Without Warning’s critical acclaim, Savage hasn’t forgotten about his debut LP, Issa Album, which dropped back in July. In fact, he just released a new music video for the album’s “Bank Account”.
A riff on Die Hard, the Matthew Swinsky-directed video finds Savage in the Hans Gruber role, commanding a horde of gun-toting henchmen through a skyscraper. Comedian Mike Epps is the video’s John McClane, cracking wise and kicking ass with a giant, stuffed bear in tow. Stick around for the video’s finale, which spins things off into an amusing direction. Watch it above.
21 Savage kicks off his headlining Numb the Pain tour in Austin next week. See those dates below.
21 Savage 2017 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest
11/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
11/24 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578
11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor
11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show
12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud
12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen