21 Savage is Hans Gruber in new, Die Hard-spoofing video for “Bank Account”: Watch

Earlier this month, 21 Savage served up a pleasant surprise with Without Warning, a collaborative mixtape with Migos’ Offset and producer Metro Boomin. And though he’s riding high on Without Warning’s critical acclaim, Savage hasn’t forgotten about his debut LP, Issa Album, which dropped back in July. In fact, he just released a new music video for the album’s “Bank Account”.

A riff on Die Hard, the Matthew Swinsky-directed video finds Savage in the Hans Gruber role, commanding a horde of gun-toting henchmen through a skyscraper. Comedian Mike Epps is the video’s John McClane, cracking wise and kicking ass with a giant, stuffed bear in tow. Stick around for the video’s finale, which spins things off into an amusing direction. Watch it above.

21 Savage kicks off his headlining Numb the Pain tour in Austin next week. See those dates below.

21 Savage 2017 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest

11/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11/24 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor

11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show

12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud

12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen