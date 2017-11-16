A Perfect Circle stare into your soul in “The Doomed” video: Watch

A Perfect Circle returned last month with “The Doomed”, the first track of their first album in 14 years. Today, the Maynard James Keenan-led outfit has unveiled its corresponding video, and it’s as bleak and stern as the song itself.
Directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, the straightforward clip finds the members of APC mostly staring straight into the camera. There’s the occasional look upwards or head turn — notably James Iha’s slow swivel at the 41-second mark — but by and large it’s pretty much the band shooting daggers right into your soul. Take a look up above.
The clip comes as APC are about to finish the final half of their North American tour. They’re not done with the road yet, though, as they’ve also revealed their first European tour dates 14 years. Those shows are scheduled for summer 2018, and you can check out their full itinerary below. APC have signed with BMG for the release of the as-yet-untitled, Dave Sardy-produced album, which may be out by the time they take on the EU.
A Perfect Circle 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter
11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring
06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park
06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northridge Festival
06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal
06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid
06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival
07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle