A Perfect Circle stare into your soul in “The Doomed” video: Watch

A Perfect Circle returned last month with “The Doomed”, the first track of their first album in 14 years. Today, the Maynard James Keenan-led outfit has unveiled its corresponding video, and it’s as bleak and stern as the song itself.

Directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, the straightforward clip finds the members of APC mostly staring straight into the camera. There’s the occasional look upwards or head turn — notably James Iha’s slow swivel at the 41-second mark — but by and large it’s pretty much the band shooting daggers right into your soul. Take a look up above.

The clip comes as APC are about to finish the final half of their North American tour. They’re not done with the road yet, though, as they’ve also revealed their first European tour dates 14 years. Those shows are scheduled for summer 2018, and you can check out their full itinerary below. APC have signed with BMG for the release of the as-yet-untitled, Dave Sardy-produced album, which may be out by the time they take on the EU.

A Perfect Circle 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

11/19 – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/21 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

11/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

12/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/02 – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

12/04 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

06/01 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/02 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/08 – Aarhus, DK @ Northridge Festival

06/09 – Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle