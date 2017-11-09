A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many men accused:
— Harvey Weinstein, movie producer
— Ben Affleck, actor
— Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios
— Bob Weinstein, movie producer
— The Gaslamp Killer, musician
— Oliver Stone, director
— John Besh, celebrity chef
— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic
— Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate
— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media
— Lars Von Tier, director
— Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers
— Alex Calder, musician
— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor
— Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson
— Terry Richardson, photographer
— George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States
— Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles
— James Toback, director
— Kevin Spacey, actor
— Jeremy Piven, actor
— David Blaine, magician
— Brett Ratner, director
— Mark Halperin, political journalist
— Dustin Hoffman, actor
— Andy Dick, actor
— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News
— Kirt Webster, publicist
— David Guillod, movie producer
— John Singleton, director
— Ed Westwick, actor
— Robert Knepper, actor
— Jeffrey Tambor, actor
— Steven Seagal, actor
— Louis C.K., comedian