A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

35 and counting...

by
on November 09, 2017, 4:30pm
2 comments

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many men accused:

Harvey Weinstein, movie producer

Ben Affleck, actor

Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios

Bob Weinstein, movie producer

The Gaslamp Killer, musician

Oliver Stone, director

John Besh, celebrity chef

— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic

Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate

— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media

Lars Von Tier, director

Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers

Alex Calder, musician

— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson

Terry Richardson, photographer

George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States

Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles

James Toback, director

Kevin Spacey, actor

Jeremy Piven, actor

David Blaine, magician

Brett Ratner, director

Mark Halperin, political journalist

Dustin Hoffman, actor

Andy Dick, actor

— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News

Kirt Webster, publicist

— David Guillod, movie producer

John Singleton, director

Ed Westwick, actor

Robert Knepper, actor

Jeffrey Tambor, actor

Steven Seagal, actor

Louis C.K., comedian

