Alec Baldwin is using his charity’s Twitter account to argue with Anthony Bourdain

Alec Baldwin needs to calm down. After admitting that he’s “bullied” and “underestimated” women and advocating for gender equality in the wake of the sexual assault accusations against the likes of Harvey Weinstein and James Toback, the actor’s notoriously big mouth almost immediately got him in trouble again. Now, he’s blocking anyone who calls him out for it on Twitter, including outspoken victim of Weinstein Asia Argento and her boyfriend, celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain.

It began yesterday in an interview with PBS Newshour, when Baldwin seemingly placed some of the blame regarding Weinstein’s continued pattern of abuse at the feet of actress Rose McGowan, who took a settlement of $100,000 from Weinstein in 1997 after accusing him of rape. “You heard the rumor that [Weinstein] raped Rose McGowan,” Baldwin said. “You heard that over and over, and nothing was done. We’ve heard that for decades and nothing was done.” When the interviewer told Baldwin that “nobody said anything,” Baldwin replied, “Well but what happened was Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him. It was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case.”

Offended by his comments, Argento fired back at him on Twitter, implying that he might be “providing cover for your pals.” Toback, it should be noted, is a longtime friend and collaborator of Baldwin’s.

Hey @AlecBaldwin you're either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three. https://t.co/sMERs2Y11y — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Later that day, in the wake of Argento’s words and several other ongoing feuds with journalists like Kayla Cobb and Rita Panahi, Baldwin posted a six-part apology to personal Twitter account, saying he’d be deleting it. Unfortunately, he’d still be manning the account of his own Alec Baldwin Foundation, which he’s operating in pretty much the same fashion as his original account. He used it to reply to Argento, telling her, “If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.” He also blocked Argento.

If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 4, 2017

I've been blocked on Twitter by Alec Baldwin. I wear this medal with pride. pic.twitter.com/U93KmBrUFw — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

This sent Boudain after him. He kept it simple, telling Baldwin he’s “too dumb to pour piss out of a boot” before trashing him for hiding behind his charity account.

You are really too dumb to pour piss out of a boot — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

@AlecBaldwin blocks victims, shuts down account, scurries over to his “foundation” account and throws pebbles from behind wall @AsiaArgento — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

Baldwin blocked him, too, but not before saying in a now-deleted tweet that Boudain should “stick to eating worms and keep your mouth shut.”

Baldwin took one last final jab at Bourdain on the foundation’s account, and also spent a good chunk of the weekend haphazardly retweeting everything from ads for his upcoming Donald Trump “parody memoir” to bad Toback jokes to McGowan’s own warning to “not promote” him.

So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time….@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 5, 2017

Maybe you could, like, tweet about some stuff your foundation is doing? And just shut up about all that other stuff. Hey, at least he hasn’t called anybody a “thoughtless little pig” yet.