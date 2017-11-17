Alex Lahey makes TV debut with performance of “Every Day’s the Weekend” on Late Night With Seth Meyers: Watch

Last month saw the release of singer-songwriter Alex Lahey’s first LP, I Love You Like a Brother, a record that demonstrated the Australian’s knack for punchy pop-rock with thoughtful lyrics. Now, Lahey’s reached another milestone with her television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Lahey and her cohorts barreled through I Love You Like a Brother standout “Every Day’s the Weekend”, which proves Lahey can capture the album’s livewire energy in a setting. Watch it above.

Lahey is currently touring North America. Check out her full schedule below.

Alex Lahey 2017 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/19 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9 Nightclub

11/22 – Toronto, CA @ The Drake Hotel

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

11/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

12/02 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

12/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/12 – Vancouver, CA @ The Cobalt

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey