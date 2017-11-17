Alex Lahey makes TV debut with performance of “Every Day’s the Weekend” on Late Night With Seth Meyers: Watch

Last month saw the release of singer-songwriter Alex Lahey’s first LP, I Love You Like a Brother, a record that demonstrated the Australian’s knack for punchy pop-rock with thoughtful lyrics. Now, Lahey’s reached another milestone with her television debut on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Lahey and her cohorts barreled through I Love You Like a Brother standout “Every Day’s the Weekend”, which proves Lahey can capture the album’s livewire energy in a setting. Watch it above.
Lahey is currently touring North America. Check out her full schedule below.
Alex Lahey 2017 Tour Dates:
11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11/19 – Washington, D.C. @ DC9 Nightclub
11/22 – Toronto, CA @ The Drake Hotel
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
11/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
12/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
12/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
12/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/12 – Vancouver, CA @ The Cobalt
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey