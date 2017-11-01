Alice Cooper teams up with Foo Fighters for thrilling Halloween-themed performance: Watch

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl served as the guest host of Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. He didn’t stay behind the desk for long, however: Grohl, who dressed up as former Late Show host David Letterman for Halloween, teamed up with Kristen Bell for a live mashup of Frozen and Metallica songs. Later, he and the rest of Foo Fighters accompanied the night’s musical guest, Alice Cooper, for an extra haunting medley of “Ballad of Dwight Fry” and “Killer”. With Foo Fighters serving as his backing band, Cooper delivered a theatrical performance that began with him wearing a straitjacket and ended with his head being chopped off by a guillotine. Replay above.

Grohl (as Letterman) also interviewed Cooper:

Watch more clips from the Grohl-hosted episode, including his opening monologue, the show’s annual Halloween costume pageant, and more: