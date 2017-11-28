Menu
All Points East’s 2018 lineup is indieheads’ dream come true

Björk, Nick Cave, Lorde, The National, The xx, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Beck, St. Vincent, Phoenix, The War on Drugs, and many more confirmed for 10-day event

on November 28, 2017, 12:55pm
Photo by Ellie Pritts (Nick Cave), Killian Young (YYYs), Philip Cosores (The xx)

All Points East is a new ten-day music festival taking place in London next spring. The event is built around two large scale events occurring over consecutive weekends at Victoria Park, with midweek, community-focus programing bridging the gap.

The first event, All Points East Festival, runs from May 25th-27th. The lineup promises headlining performances from Björk, The xx, and LCD Soundsystem, plus Lorde, Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, Father John Misty, Lykke Li, and Flying Lotus, amongst others.

The following weekend, June 1st-3rd, sees three massive headlining shows staged by APE Presents. Two have been announced so far: The National will headline the June 2nd date with support provided by The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Warpaint, and The Districts. The following night promises an incredible bill headlined by Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds with support provided by Patti Smith, St. Vincent, and Courtney Barnett.

Additional programming is still forthcoming, including further lineup additions for All Points East and the APE shows, as well as the aforementioned midweek programming.

More details and ticketing information can be found on the festival’s website.

