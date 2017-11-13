Menu
Amazon officially announces Lord of the Rings TV series

The multi-season adaptation will explore new storylines preceding The Fellowship of the Ring

on November 13, 2017, 1:18pm
Amazon has struck a deal with the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien for a new adaptation of the beloved fantasy series The Lord of the Rings.

The network has announced a multi-season production commitment for the forthcoming series, which will “explore new storylines” preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal also includes a potential additional spin-off series.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Peter Jackson famously adapted The Lord of The Rings to screen in the early 2000s. His trilogy of movies grossed nearly $3 billion at the box office and won 17 Academy Awards. He later helmed a second trilogy of films based on Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings prequel, The Hobbit.

