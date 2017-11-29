Andrew W.K. shares artwork and tracklist for new album You’re Not Alone

Photo by Philip Cosores

Over the summer, Andrew W.K. announced that a new album — his first in eight years — was on the way. Now, the “Party Hard” rocker has shared details of the forthcoming LP.

It’s called You’re Not Alone and due out March 2nd through RED/Sony. There are 16 tracks altogether, with titles such as “The Power of Partying”, “Music Is Worth Living For”, “Keep On Going”, “Break The Curse”, and “The Party Never Dies”. Like the song names, the themes of the album are also an extension of Andrew W.K.’s self-help guru lifestyle.

“These songs on this album follow a surprising path to self-actualization,” a press statement reads. “They give the listener permission to admit their vulnerabilities, and the encouragement to feel empowered. They’re reflections on the push and pull between freedom and restriction. It’s a confirmation of everything you are, rejection of all you are not, and at times, a blurring of the difference between the two.”

Living it up and partying, of course, also plays a big role on the 55 Cadillac follow-up. “I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power; every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying,” Andrew W.K. explained previously.

The fantastical artwork for You’re Not Alone was painted by Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell. Check it out below, followed by the full tracklist and a behind-the-scenes clip about the cover art.

You’re Not Alone Album Artwork:

You’re Not Alone Tracklist:

01. The Power of Partying

02. Music Is Worth Living For

03. Ever Again

04. I Don’t Know Anything

05. The Feeling of Being Alive

06. Party Mindset

07. The Party Never Dies

08. Give Up On You

09. Keep On Going

10. In Your Darkest Moments

11. The Devil’s On Your Side

12. Break The Curse

13. Total Freedom

14. Beyond Oblivion

15. Confusion and Clarity

16. You’re Not Alone