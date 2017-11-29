Angel Olsen covers David Bowie’s “Five Years” live: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Angel Olsen paid homage to one of her idols, David Bowie, last night during a concert in Charlottesville, Virginia. Amidst a setlist of her own glowing originals, she performed a swinging rendition of “Five Years”, the opening track on 1972’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

In the past, Olsen has cited Bowie as a major influence, in particular on her My Woman single “Shut Up Kiss Me”. She told Song Exploder that one of the track’s piano arrangements is meant to be a nod to a similar part used on the Thin White Duke’s classic “Changes” hit. “He had just passed away,” Olsen noted. “For me, recording is just a magical thing that encapsulates a time.”

She also channeled Bowie in the song’s music video, in which she wore a silver wig. Speaking to Billboard: “The wig was an afterthought. I didn’t have a stylist so I had to think about consistency. David Bowie died and I wanted to celebrate being a character while being myself at the same time. That’s basically what music is to me.”

Olsen recently released a new rarities compilation called Phases.