Angel Olsen releases new rarities compilation, Phases: Stream/download

Angel Olsen today has released her new compilation of B-sides, rarities, and demos entitled, Phases. The 12-track collection is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Coming from Jagjaguwar, Phases consists of songs recorded between her 2010 Strange Cacti EP and last year’s excellent My Woman LP. Included on the tracklist is Olsen’s contribution to the Our First 100 Days benefit single series, “Fly On Your Wall”. There are also a number of previously unreleased tracks, including the recently revealed demo “Sans” and “Special”, the latter of which was recorded during the My Woman sessions. Another newly unearthed demo, “How Many Disasters”, is also featured.

Having wrapped up a leg back in October, Olsen will kick off her next North American trek with an appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival later this month. She’ll then head back up for some more US and Canadian tour dates, the itinerary for which you can find here.

Phases Artwork:

Phases Tracklist:

01. Fly On Your Wall

02. Special

03. Only You

04. All Right Now

05. Sans

06. Sweet Dreams

07. California

08. Tougher Than the Rest

09. For You

10. How Many Dreams

11. May as Well

12. Endless Road