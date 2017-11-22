At the Drive-In’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala speaks out against Danny Masterson for allegedly raping his wife

Photo by ​Ben Kaye

Last week, one of the four women who had allegedly been raped by actor Danny Masterson came forward with her first public statement. The victim, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, spoke out after it was revealed that Netflix had renewed Masterson’s The Ranch for a fourth season, despite an ongoing investigation into the accusations. Now, Bixler’s husband, At the Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, is coming to the defense of his wife and taking the former That ’70s Show star to task.

In a series of tweets, Bixler-Zavala reiterated allegations that the Church of Scientology, of which Masteron is and Carnell Bixler used to be a part of, has been using intimidation and coercion tactics to bury the investigation. “Our phones and computers have been tapped and the Church has been outsourcing private investigators and various thugs to follow and try and intimidate my family under the policy known as fair game,” Bixler-Zavala alleged. “If anything happens to my wife while I’m gone on tour then you’ll know why.”

The singer also claimed that “Twitter, TMZ, LAPD are all bought and paid for,” implying the Church of Scientology has used influence in those sources to silence Carnell Bixler and the three other victims. He added that he’d received a cease and desist letter from Masteron’s lawyer, Marty Singer (who used to represent Bill Cosby), for sending out tweets that “were too suggestive,” despite never mentioning Masteron’s name.

This isn’t the first time Bixler-Zavala has spoken out publicly about his wife’s rape, as he suggested fans “might wanna go back and re read my ‘nonsensical’ lyrics off” ATDI’s last record, in•ter a•li•a. As Metal Sucks points out, the words to the album track “Incurably Innocent” do appear to be about the supposed cover up:

“He keeps a-hiding your photograph

Of the moment that you needed to emasculate his

Photograph but you locked up in the trance of a memory

Photograph of the moment that you needed to emasculate his

Photograph but you locked up in the trance of a memory

Marching to the coffins on Franklin Avenue

Preyed on the anguish, you better run

Always dragging a finger across his throat

Man is the fixer to sage the ghosts

And the faith that awarded his every move”

Franklin Avenue is the Hollywood location of Scientology’s first Celebrity Centre International, a massive building that hosts high status members of the Church.

Carnell Bixler pressed charges against Masteron last year, but The Huffington Post revealed earlier this month that the inquiry had “stalled” “despite overwhelming evidence.” When HuffPo reached out to Netflix for a comment regarding the allegations against The Ranch star, they responded, “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”

Read Bixler-Zavala’s tweets below.

My wife is one of Danny Masterson’s rape victims. Of course Danny being the scumbag he is outed her by name a while ago with the help of his ding bat publicist Jenni Weinman. The Church of Scientology has been harassing us since last year when she pressed charges https://t.co/xCwHQzD48e — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017

Our phones and computers have been tapped and the Church has been outsourcing private investigators and various thugs to follow and try and intimidate my family under the policy known as fair game. If anything happens to my wife while I’m gone on tour then you’ll know why. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017

All my wife ever wanted was an apology from Danny Masterson for raping her. All she got was a letter from him that would make your skin crawl. Can you imagine how the other 3 victims feel? Allegations my ass we are stuffed to rafters in evidence. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017

My wife pressed charges against Danny Masterson a year ago after learning of the other victims that he and the Church of Scientology had silenced. Twitter, TMZ, LAPD are all bought and paid for. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017

Last year around November I got a cease and desist letter from Marty “the Renfield of Hollywood “ Singer because my tweets were too suggestive. I never named Danny once. Marty use to rep Cosby. Need I say more? — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017

I predict Danny Masterson will pull a Polanski and flee. — CEDRIC BIXLER ZAVALA (@cedricbixler_) November 16, 2017