At the Drive-In’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala speaks out against Danny Masterson for allegedly raping his wife

Last week, one of the four women who had allegedly been raped by actor Danny Masterson came forward with her first public statement. The victim, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, spoke out after it was revealed that Netflix had renewed Masterson’s The Ranch for a fourth season, despite an ongoing investigation into the accusations. Now, Bixler’s husband, At the Drive-In frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala, is coming to the defense of his wife and taking the former That ’70s Show star to task.
In a series of tweets, Bixler-Zavala reiterated allegations that the Church of Scientology, of which Masteron is and Carnell Bixler used to be a part of, has been using intimidation and coercion tactics to bury the investigation. “Our phones and computers have been tapped and the Church has been outsourcing private investigators and various thugs to follow and try and intimidate my family under the policy known as fair game,” Bixler-Zavala alleged. “If anything happens to my wife while I’m gone on tour then you’ll know why.”
The singer also claimed that “Twitter, TMZ, LAPD are all bought and paid for,” implying the Church of Scientology has used influence in those sources to silence Carnell Bixler and the three other victims. He added that he’d received a cease and desist letter from Masteron’s lawyer, Marty Singer (who used to represent Bill Cosby), for sending out tweets that “were too suggestive,” despite never mentioning Masteron’s name.
This isn’t the first time Bixler-Zavala has spoken out publicly about his wife’s rape, as he suggested fans “might wanna go back and re read my ‘nonsensical’ lyrics off” ATDI’s last record, in•ter a•li•a. As Metal Sucks points out, the words to the album track “Incurably Innocent” do appear to be about the supposed cover up:
“He keeps a-hiding your photograph
Of the moment that you needed to emasculate his
Photograph but you locked up in the trance of a memory
Photograph of the moment that you needed to emasculate his
Photograph but you locked up in the trance of a memory
Marching to the coffins on Franklin Avenue
Preyed on the anguish, you better run
Always dragging a finger across his throat
Man is the fixer to sage the ghosts
And the faith that awarded his every move”
Franklin Avenue is the Hollywood location of Scientology’s first Celebrity Centre International, a massive building that hosts high status members of the Church.
Carnell Bixler pressed charges against Masteron last year, but The Huffington Post revealed earlier this month that the inquiry had “stalled” “despite overwhelming evidence.” When HuffPo reached out to Netflix for a comment regarding the allegations against The Ranch star, they responded, “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur.”
