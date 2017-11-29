Austin music venue The Parish to be auctioned off on eBay

Photo by Mario Villeda of Cambrella Photography

Over the years, Austin music venue The Parish has hosted the likes of Pete Townshend, Slash, Perry Farrell, and Thom Yorke, as well as Alt-J, Tycho, ZZ Ward, and Bonobo. Its current owner ATX Brands is getting out of the music business, however, and putting the lease up for sale to the highest bidder on eBay. The 10-day auction opens December 1st and begins at $1, but an undisclosed reserve price must be met to actually trigger a sale.

ATX Brands CEO Doug Guller told Billboard the buyer will take on a 12-year lease with two five-year renewal options, adding that the sale includes two large bars and green rooms, as well as a private office, venue furniture, and an HD projector and screen. The 5,300-square-foot, 425-capacity venue is also booked through next year, but buyers will either have to purchase their own liquor license or acquire one from Guller.

“Hopefully it’s a person or persons who are in the industry that can afford a venue like The Parish and can take it to the next level,” he said. “I love the Austin music scene and have been the owner of the Parish for the last eight years. Here’s an opportunity for someone that is a true lover of music to buy what is arguably the best venue of its size in the country.”

This isn’t Gullar’s first experience selling a music venue through eBay. In April, he auctioned off Schroeder Hall, the second oldest dance hall in Texas, through the online marketplace for just under $500,000.