Australian radio station triple j sent a Kevin Parker imposter to an awards show: Watch

They also sent doppelgangers of singer Meg Mac and Adam Hyde from Peking Duk

on November 30, 2017, 4:53pm
Australia’s 2017 ARIA Music Awards went down earlier this week, and a radio station morning show had a little fun with the red carpet festivities. Triple j’s Ben and Liam selected a few lookalikes from their listeners in an effort to trick media and photographers into thinking they were actually Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, singer Meg Mac, and Adam Hyde from Peking Duk.

Nicknamed “Operation: Winterfell,” the mission began in early November when the morning show put out a call for listeners who look like Australian musicians. For the most part, the imposters performed admirably.

Parker’s doppelganger was able to fool fellow musicians, while Meg Mac fans requested selfies from her lookalike. Inevitably, one of the fakes ran into their real-life counterpart when the Adam Hyde lookalike met the Peking Duk producer, but the prank was an overall success. Check out the footage above.

