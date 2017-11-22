Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter accused of rape

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of rape by fellow musician Melissa Schuman. A former member of all-girl teen pop band Dream, Schuman details the alleged assault in a blog post.

Schuman and Carter co-starred in the 2004 ABC Family film The Hollows. As Schuman tells it, she was invited to Carter’s Santa Monica apartment on an off day from shooting. Upon her arrival, Carter invited her to his office to listen to music he had been working on. It was at this point, according to Schuman, that Carter began kissing her. He then brought her into a bathroom and began performing oral sex on her. Schuman, who was a virgin at the time, told Carter she didn’t want to go any further.

“I told him to stop, but he didn’t,” Schuman recounts. “So I turned off the bathroom light so I wouldn’t see anything. He kept turning the light back on because he told me he wanted to look at me. I remember thinking at that point that maybe after this he will just stop, but he didn’t.”

Schuman says Carter then demanded that she perform oral sex on him. When she refused, he apparently became upset and responded, “I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me.” She acquiesced. Carter then took her to his bedroom, according to Schuman, and began vaginally raping her.

“Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, ‘I could be your husband.’ He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘it’s all me baby.'”

Following the assault, Schuman says Carter repeatedly attempted to contact her, but she did not return his calls. Years later, however, Schuman signed with Carter’s manager and the pair appeared together on the same track. “We never recorded together. He had pre-recorded his part and I went in and recorded mine. Again, what was I supposed to do? I could’t tell my manager that his best friend had raped me so I won’t record this song.”

At a showcase for a potential record label, Schuman was forced to perform the duet live with Carter. Ultimately, the label passed on signing her to a deal and Schuman became disinterested in pursuing a music career any further. “I was broken. I was tired. I was traumatized,” she says.

Schuman says she never pressed charges against Carter because she was told he “had the most powerful litigator in the country.” She explains, “I didn’t have the money, the clout or access to an attorney who was powerful enough to stand up against my abuser’s legal counsel. I was told I would likely be buried in humiliation, accused of being fame hungry, and it would ultimately hurt me professionally as well as publicly.”

However, she’s now going public with her story after seeing another allegation of sexual assault made against Carter and reading the story’s corresponding comments section. “The victim… remains unnamed and I can’t blame her. I can’t help but feel empathy for her as well as sicken by the lack of belief and support. There is nothing worse than being victimized and having others call you a liar. Or claim you are looking for 15 mins of fame,” she writes.

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story. We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared.”

You can read Schuman’s full account here. Carter has yet to publicly address the allegations.