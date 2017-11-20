Bay Area rockers The Go Ahead get acrobatic in new video for “On My Side”: Watch

For seven years now, Bay Area outfit The Go Ahead has been carving out their own brand of alternative rock. Featuring the vocal talents of Kyna Wise — yes, that’s the daughter of the great and wonderful Ray Wise — the group works with the glossy distortion you’d hear at The Bronze nightclub in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, while tossing out angsty harmonies that would pleasantly float around the dock of Dawson’s Creek.

Today, they’ve dropped the music video for “On My Side”, one of six new tracks off their forthcoming In Harms Way EP, due out December 15th. Directed by Frank Door (of We Will Shoot You), the video features the talents of Artoor Voskanian, a friend of Wise’s who came to America from Iran, and has since found a new life as a performing artist specializing in the hoop. Needless to say, he goes all out in this video. Watch above.

In celebration of the new EP, The Go Ahead will host a record release party at San Francisco’s Elbo Room, where they’ll be performing alongside the great Will Weston. For those itching for a history lesson, Weston’s grandmother, Jo Stafford, was an American pop singer whose 1952 hit “You Belong to Me” topped the international charts, while his grandfather, Paul, was a multi-instrumentalist that came to be dubbed “the father of mood music.”

Well, the more you learn.