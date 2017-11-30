BEAK> take on Trump, Putin, and Kim Jong-un in new video for “(Merry Xmas) Face the Future”: Watch

Earlier this year, Portishead associates BEAK> returned with a new single, “Sex Music”, and went on to play a few summer dates with Arcade Fire. Now, the Geoff Barrow-led group has followed up with a charity Christmas single called “(Merry Xmas) Face the Future”.

The new track contemplates an unsure future and arrives with an unnerving music video in tow. The clip places the heads of Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young on animated, dancing elves as it takes on commercialism and world politics. US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un all make appearances. Watch it above.

All the proceeds from the sale of the “(Merry Xmas) Face the Future” go to The National Elf Service & The Mental Elf, an online resource for mental health and social care professionals. Purchase it on Bandcamp here.

BEAK> are currently working on their follow-up to 2012’s >>. The band says the upcoming full-length will be released next year.