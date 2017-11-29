Big K.R.I.T. announces 2018 Heavy Is The Crown US tour

In October, Big K.R.I.T. celebrated the release of 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time, his new double album featuring special guests T.I., CeeLo Green, Jill Scott, and Bilal. Today, he’s announced a supporting 2018 tour dubbed, “Heavy Is The Crown”.

The US jaunt commences in mid-March and runs through the end of April. Several of the dates will see him share the stage with Ty Dolla $ign. Consult the full schedule below.

Big K.R.I.T. 2018 Tour Dates:

03/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

03/17 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury

03/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

03/20 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

03/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

03/23 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

03/24 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva ^

03/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

03/27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ^

03/29 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/03 – Knoxville, TN @ The International

04/04 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

04/05 – Jackson, MS @ Hal & Mal’s

04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

04/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/11 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/12 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/13 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

04/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Hall

04/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Slims

04/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

04/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

^ = w/ Ty Dolla $ign

Revisit the video for 4eva track “Keep The devil Off”: