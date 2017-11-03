Big Sean, 21 Savage, Metro Boomin team on new track “Pull Up N Wreck”: Stream

21 Savage and Big Sean photos by ​Philip Cosores

Right before Halloween, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin released a surprise collaborative album with Migos’ Offset, Without Warning. Apparently not ones to spend the week after All Hallow’s Eve just stuffing their face with candy, Savage and Metro are back as part of another trio, this time with Big Sean on the track, “Pull Up N Wreck”.

The looping beat swirls in tight circles beneath the three MCs. There’s a few references to family time and the N64 game Goldeneye (complete with silencer gun fire sample!), all tied together with a hook that goes “I know some east side niggas and they love to bang/ Know some west side niggas like to do the same thing/ Pull up n wreck/ Pull up n wreck/ Pull up n wreck, no disrespect.” Take a listen below