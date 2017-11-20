Billy Corgan performs Ogilala tracks and a Smashing Pumpkins classic for NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Billy Corgan donned a sharp suit for his performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this month. For his newly recorded session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, however, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman turned up in decidedly more low-key attire.

Corgan sported a down jacket, thick scarf, and ZUZU’s cap (it must be cold in NPR’s offices!) while running through a set consisting of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness classic “Tonight, Tonight” as well as “Aeronaut” and Mandarynne”, both off his new solo record, Ogilala. His garb matched the ambiance of the whole affair as, despite being backed by a string quartet, all three performances felt incredibly intimate and modest in nature, like he was singing for an audience of one. Perhaps the only thing missing was his impassioned “Wrecking Ball” cover.

Catch the full session above.

Corgan recently put out the video for “Aeronaut” and announced a virtual reality experience for Ogilala, set to debut early next year. Also, staying true to his contrarian nature, he actually came to the defense of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger.