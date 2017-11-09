Billy Corgan performs “The Spaniards” on Corden: Watch

After performing on both Fallon and CBS This Morning, Billy Corgan returned to the televised stage last night in support of his new solo album, Ogilala. This time, the Smashing Pumpkins mastermind appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to deliver a sweet rendition of “The Spaniards”.

(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Just as on the Rick Rubin-produced album, Corgan was accompanied by nothing beyond a pair of acoustic guitars — his own and his companion’s. Adding to the intimacy of the song, he performed in the round, surrounded by a few rows of spectators seated at tables like you might find at some “a night with” concert. Check out the replay up above.

Corgan recently shared the video for the Ogilala single “Aeronaut”, in addition to announcing a virtual reality experience for the album. He also earnestly covered Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”, so there’s that.