Billy Corgan unveils new short film Pillbox: Watch

Last week, Billy Corgan filmed an intimate session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. He’s back today with Pillbox, the short film accompaniment to his new solo album, Ogilala.

Soundtracked by the new LP, the 40-minute feature is comprised of black-and-white war footage juxtaposed with more surreal, kaleidoscopic scenes of floating eyes and haunted forests. The entire piece was written and co-directed by the Smashing Pumpkins frontman alongside Linda Strawberry of Strawberry-Blank Assassin Production.

“I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie,” Corgan shared in a statement. “Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.” Watch Pillbox in full up above.

Ogilala, which was produced by Rick Rubin, is out now. Read our review here.