Björk shares new song “Blissing Me”: Stream

Her new album, Utopia, arrives next week

on November 14, 2017, 11:53pm
Björk is set to release her latest album, Utopia, next week. In anticipation, she has shared a new song called “Blissing Me”.

The subdued electronic track is co-produced by Arca and is about “two music nerds” falling in love by swapping MP3s. “He reminds me of the love in me,” Björk sings. “I’m celebrating on a viral sea/ Sending each other MP3s/ Falling in love to a song.” Hear it below.

Björk previously previewed her “Tinder album” with its lead single, “The Gate”, and subsequent videoUtopia arrives on November 24th. The 14-track collection follows 2015’s Vulnicura and was co-produced almost entirely by Arca.

