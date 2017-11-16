Björk teases new song “Loss” in fresh DJ mix: Stream

Photo by Santiago Felipe



Björk has so far revealed two songs off her forthcoming album, Utopia: “Blissing Me” and “The Gate”. Now, the Icelandic songstresses has teased a third track, “Loss”, in a new DJ mix for Mixmag.

The snippet is only the flute intro for the song, but eager fans are surely happy to hear anything from the new album ahead of its November 24th release date. The sample comes alongside songs by Kelela, Arca, David Lang, Steve Reich, Kelly Lee Owens, and others, all cut together by Björk for a 47-minute set.

“Here is a little set for you,” she wrote in a statement. “It is most definitely flute and air themed and perhaps reveals the sonic environment my ears were in last year. I thank all the musicians.” Well, that description certainly fits the new publicity photo Björk’s been using — save for the strap-on, that is.

Take a listen to the DJ mix below.

Björk DJ Mix Tracklist:

Carl Stone — “Shing Kee” (EAM Discs)

Caroline Shaw — “Partita II Sarabande” (New Amsterdam Records)

Steve Reich — “Vermount counterpoint” (Angel Records)

David Lang — “Death Speaks” (Cantaloupe Music)

Philippe Hurel — “Loops For Solo Flute” (Nocturne)

Anastassis Philippakopoulus — “Song For Bass Flute”

Sarah Hopkins — “Kindred Spirits” (Ellipsis Arts)

Arca — “Anoche” (XL Recordings)

Bjðrk — “Loss” (Flute Intro)

Tenores di Bitti — “Cantu a Ballu Seriu” (Robi Drolli)

Mesharyalaradah — “Tafakarto”

Duchegerm — “Augmented Flute Live”

Serpentwithfeet — “Four Ethers” (Tri Angle)

Mala — “Kotos” (Brownswood Recordings)

Lanark Artefax — “Virtual Bodies” (UIQ)

Lanark Artefax — “Glasz” (UIQ)

Russian Wind Instrument — “Smiryonushka”

Ravoi — “Bak, Borai”

Rian Treanor — “Pattern A1” (The Death of Rave)

Kelly Lee Owens Ft Jenny Hval — “Anxi” (Smalltown Supersound)

Loft — “Funemployed” (Wisdom Teeth)

Peder Mannerfelt — “Limits To Growth” (Peder Mannerfelt Produktion)

SD Laika — “Sanpaku Island” (Self released)

SD Laika — “Latent Fish” (Unreleased)

Master Sriram Roshan (Kanchana 2) — “Moda Moda” (AP International)

Aby Ngana Diop — “Ndadje” (Awesome Tapes From Africa)

Rules — “Heat 2”

Emptyset (Roly Porter Version ) — “Function Vulgar Display Of Power” (Subtext)

SD Laika — “Dreadful John” (Self released)

Oxhy — “Burning Tories” (Self released)

Kelela — “Take Me Apart” (Warp)

David Lang — “Child lV. Sweet Air” (Cantaloupe Music)

Various birdsong samples by Jean C.Roche from “Oiseaux De Venezuela” (Edwards Records)

Various songs from “Sacred Flute Music From New Guinea” (Quartz Publications/Ideologic Organ)

Various birdsong from Iceland