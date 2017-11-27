Björk to release live album version of Utopia featuring more flutes

Photo by Santiago Felipe

Last Friday, Björk released her ninth studio released, the impressive Utopia. In a new interview with Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson (via Stereogum), the Icelandic artist said she’s now looking to release a live version of Utopia with even more emphasis on the flute.

For the original version of Utopia, Björk convened a 12-piece Icelandic flute ensemble. The instruments played a prominent role throughout, as Consequence of Sound’s Sasha Geffen noted in her glowing album review:

“That flowing, overpowering, healthy love that Björk was so starved for on Vulnicura, and is so full of now, comes with an acceptance of your own porousness in the world, a perforation of the barriers between the self and its environment. For love to flow through you, you also have to flow, and the abundance of air sounds on Utopia — birds, flutes, and voice, intertwined and often indistinguishable — suggests complete surrender to an open, permeable, and feminine way of being.”

However, as Björk explained to Wilkinson, “there were a lot of flute things I didn’t completely explore, like more soloists and mysterious kind of flute playing and I’m gonna be rehearsing with the flute players here in Iceland.”

“I just want it to happen organically in early spring,” she said of the forthcoming live album. “We have some additional flute songs and some different kind of angles.”

Hear Björk’s Beats 1 interview clip below.