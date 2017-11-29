Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Sean Penn perform “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” on Kimmel: Watch

Bono appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in support of (RED), his nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against AIDs. As with (RED)-related appearances past, he was joined on the show by other famous faces in Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and actor Sean Penn.

The three all teamed up to cover “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)”, a song made popular by Frank Sinatra. With the stage made to look like a jazzy lounge, the U2 frontman led the way with Martin chiming in on vocals and piano, while Penn played the part of a bartender. Replay the whole thing up above.

U2’s new album, Songs of Experience, is out Friday, December 1st. The band will serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live the following evening.