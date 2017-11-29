Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Sean Penn perform “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)” on Kimmel: Watch

Coming in support of (RED), Bono's nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against AIDs

by
on November 29, 2017, 10:15am
0 comments

Bono appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night in support of (RED), his nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against AIDs. As with (RED)-related appearances past, he was joined on the show by other famous faces in Coldplay‘s Chris Martin and actor Sean Penn.

The three all teamed up to cover “One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)”, a song made popular by Frank Sinatra. With the stage made to look like a jazzy lounge, the U2 frontman led the way with Martin chiming in on vocals and piano, while Penn played the part of a bartender. Replay the whole thing up above.

U2’s new album, Songs of Experience, is out Friday, December 1st. The band will serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live the following evening.

Previous Story
Liam Gallagher performs “Come Back to Me” on Fallon: Watch
Next Story
Radiohead announce dates for South American 2018 tour
No comments
More Stories