Brand New cancel tour dates in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Brand New has announced the cancelation of three upcoming concerts in England and Ireland. The band’s statement on Facebook used the phrasing “postponed,” but also noted that ticket refunds would be available at the point of purchase.

The news comes in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against frontman Jesse Lacey. Last week, a woman named Nicole Elizabeth Garey stated in a Facebook post that Lacey began soliciting nudes from her when she was just 15 and he was 24. The relationship lasted on and off for nearly eight years, apparently entering a physical phase when Garey was 19. Lacey has since issued a statement apologizing for the “selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive” behavior of his past, which he attributes to a “dependent and addictive relationship with sex.”

Prior to the cancelation, openers Martha had already dropped out of its opening slot on the short tour stretch. “Support survivors always,” the band said in a tweet. Kevin Devine, who had been playing guitar and singing back up during Brand New’s recent shows, also shared a statement announcing he would not be traveling to the UK with the band. His band, The Goddamn Band, was schedule to open for Brand New in Ireland. Devine also responded to the allegations against Lacey over the weekend, stating that he believes “it is critically important to really listen to & hear people who speak out about abuse of power & sexual misconduct.”