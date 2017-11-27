Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway residency through June 2018

Photo by Rob Demartin

Since October, Bruce Springsteen has been holed up at the Walter Kerr Theatre as part of his Broadway residency. What was initially announced as an eight-week run of shows has already been extended by 10 additional weeks into early February. Now, Springsteen has announced plans to keep the production running through the end of June.

“Springsteen on Broadway” is mixture of music and spoken word, with Springsteen interspersing intimate solo performances with readings from his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run, and other spoken reminiscences. In her review for Consequence of Sound, Caryn Rose called the show a “triumphant night of song and stories that frame The Boss’ long, storied career.” Read her full review here.

Tickets for the new shows will be limited to fans who previously registered for tickets but who failed to purchase them the first two go-arounds. An on-sale date is set for December 19th. Additionally, a limited number of tickets will continued to be made available through a lottery prior to the next day’s performance.