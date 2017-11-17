Burial releases new 12-inch single, “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors”: Stream

All year, enigmatic producer Burial has been dropping singles out of no where. It actually began last fall, with “Young Death” and “Nightmarket” being “accidentally” sold as a 12-inch on Black Friday. Then came the Subtemple EP with the title track and “Beachfires” this past summer, followed by a 10-inch single with “Rodent” and a remix by Kode9. (There was also a remix of Goldie’s “Inner City Life” and a collaboration with Zomby in there, too.) Now, he’s back with another surprise release, another 12-inch single featuring two new tracks.

Out via Nonplus, the release features two tracks, “Pre Dawn” and “Indoors”, each clocking in at over seven minutes. Take a listen to the choppy, hypnotic cuts below.

You can purchase “Pre Dawn”/”Indoors” digitally or on vinyl via Bandcamp.