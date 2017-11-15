Cards Against Humanity buys land along Mexican border to stop Trump’s wall

The #Resist movement just got a little more gamy. The Chicago-based makers of the hit adult card game Cards Against Humanity have launched a new holiday promotion that seeks to, according to the tagline, Save America.

The program involves players paying $15 to receive a series of six “America-saving surprises,” the first of which has already been revealed — and it’s a doozy. Anyone who paid up for the promo (which is already sold out) now owns a share of a plot of land along the US-Mexico border, purchased by CAH to prevent President Trump from building his long-promised, irrational, and increasingly improbable border wall. To help protect the property should the Trump administration actually attempt to build a wall through the land, the company has retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain.

In essence, Cards Against Humanity fans who bought into the promotion are now joint land owners whom the government would have to take to court in order to build the anti-immigration wall.

“It’s 2017 and the government’s being run by a toilet,” reads a message on the game’s website. “We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.”

The land grab is just phase one of the six-part promotion. Other surprises are coming and the CAH crew promises “It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.” As for those who think the company should just stick to funny card games, they have this to say: “Why don’t you stick to seeing how many Hot Wheels cars you can fit up your asshole?”

Watch a video (from the future!) explaining the goals of the land purchase below.