Carmen Ejogo to star opposite Mahershala Ali in True Detective season three

HBO’s True Detective has cast Carmen Ejogo to star opposite Mahershala Ali in its forthcoming third season.

Due to arrive in 2018, the next installment in Nic Pizzolatto’s acclaimed crime anthology will tell the “story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980. Ali’s character is named Wayne Hays, a state police detective.

Pizzolatto will write and direct the forthcoming season alongside Jeremy Saulnier (of Green Room fame). Deadwood creator David Milch also aided in the forthcoming season’s creative process and will himself direct the fourth episode. Pizzolatto will serve as showrunner.

Ejogo has appeared in films such as Selma, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Roman J. Israel, Esq., which was released this weekend. Ali earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Moonlight and also received accolade for his work on Netflix’s House of Cards.