Chance the Rapper hosts SNL: Watch the sketches

When Chance the Rapper was first announced as the host of tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, it seemed like an opportunity to build on his starring role in a Kit-Kat commercial and his portrayal of Rev. Run in an SNL parody of Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis”. That turned out to be the case, as he starred in a series of skits which took advantage of his irresistible charm while also leaning on his musical talents.

In the funniest skit of the night, Chance appealed for Barack Obama to come back in a catchy 90s R&B group parody.

During the opening monologue, Chance debuted an original song called “Mariah Carey of Thanksgiving” after realizing he doesn’t actually have the money he pledged to Chicago public schools.

Other skits featured Chance skewering Batman and playing Steve Harvey’s illegitimate son. Check out all the sketches below.