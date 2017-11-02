Menu
Chance the Rapper, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Francis and the Lights sing Hamilton’s “Dear Theodosia” together: Watch

The surprise performance came during the Obama Foundation Summit's closing ceremony

on November 02, 2017, 10:20am
Chance the Rapper photo by ​Amy Price

Last night, the Obama Foundation closed out its inaugural Summit event in Chicago with a massive concert. The event featured appearances by The National, Gloria Estefan, Nas, Brandi Carlile, Aziz Ansari, and Francis and the Lights. Chance the Rapper headlined the show, and he surprised fans with a pair of special guests.

Chance welcomed his frequent collaborator Francis and the Lights to perform “Dear Theodosia”, their  contribution to last year’s Hamilton Mixtape. As they entered the second verse, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined them on stage to sing along. Check out fan-shot footage of the all-star rendition, which includes a nod to Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”, up above.

After handling creative design and curation of the Obama Foundation Summit concert, Chance will next host Saturday Night Live on November 18th alongside musical guest Eminem. Who knows what sort of surprise that appearance is going to bring.

