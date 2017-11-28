Charles Manson documentary The Final Words is narrated by Rob Zombie: Watch

Prior to cult leader and convicted mass murderer Charles Manson’s death earlier this month, he participated in a series of audio interviews for a new documentary called Charles Manson: The Final Words. It premieres December 3rd on Reelz and today, a trailer has been released for the film.

The Final Words is directed and narrated by Rob Zombie and features audio recordings of conversations conducted in 2016. Throughout the documentary, Manson speaks about his innocence and provides a peek into the charisma which has made him such a magnetic figure over the years. Watch the trailer above.

In addition to the interviews, the film examines the 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders through dramatic recreations, documentary footage, and interviews with Manson Family members. The documentary was originally slated to premiere in 2018, but the release date was pushed up in lieu of Manson’s death.

Manson died of natural causes on November 19th. He was previously hospitalized in January for severe intestinal bleeding, but doctors deemed him too weak for the necessary surgery and sent him back to prison. The week before Manson’s death, he was again hospitalized and listed in dire condition.

Beyond The Final Words, there’s also theatrical film inspired by the Manson Family cult coming from director Quentin Tarantino.