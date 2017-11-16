Charles Manson hospitalized, reportedly close to death

Convicted mass murderer Charles Manson has been hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Times. TMZ reports that Manson, 83, is in dire condition and “it’s just a matter of time” before he passes.

Manson was previously hospitalized in January for severe intestinal bleeding. Doctors deemed him to weak for the necessary surgery and sent him back to prison, TMZ adds.

In 1971, the notorious leader of the Manson Family Cult was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski. A failed musician, Manson sought to incite a race war he dubbed, “Helter Skelter”, taken from The Beatles song of the same name. He was originally sentenced to death, but his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment when California discontinued the state’s death penalty statute.

Director Quentin Tarantino intends to tell the story of the Manson Family murders with his next film.