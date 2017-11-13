Charlotte Gainsbourg returns with first album in seven years, Rest: Stream

Photo by Collier Shorr

Charlotte Gainsbourg is set to release to her first album in seven years, Rest. Ahead of the collection’s arrival on November 17th, it’s streaming in full on NPR.

The IRM follow-up runs 11 tracks long. It includes appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett (Arcade Fire, Caribou), Connan Mockasin, SebastiAn, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the latter of whom co-wrote and produced the title track. Additionally, Soulwax remixed the track called “Deadly Valentine”.

(Read: Charlotte Gainsbourg Shares The Origins Of Her New Song “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”)

The album also marks the first time Gainsbourg wrote her own lyrics. “This time it felt like flying on my own,” she said in a statement. “I knew I needed the right collaborator, and SebastiAn was always there, but all the same, this time the album is really mine.”

She added, “In the shadow of my father, writing in French was something I never dared to do.” However, she was inspired to do so following the death of her sister, photographer Kate Barry.

Rest Artwork:

Rest Tracklist:

01. Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses

02. Lying With You

03. Kate

04. Deadly Valentine

05. I’m a Lie

06. Rest

07. Sylvia Says

08. Songbird in a Cage

09. Dans Vos Airs

10. Les Crocodiles

11. Les Oxalis

Rest is out November 17th via Because Music. Previously, we’ve heard the title track, “Deadly Valentine”, “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”, and the Soulwax remix of “Deadly Valentine”.

The actress/musician is also set to appear in Tomas Alfredson’s British crime thriller The Snowman alongside Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, and J. K. Simmons.