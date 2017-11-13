Charlotte Gainsbourg returns with first album in seven years, Rest: Stream

Photo by Collier Shorr
Charlotte Gainsbourg is set to release to her first album in seven years, Rest. Ahead of the collection’s arrival on November 17th, it’s streaming in full on NPR.
The IRM follow-up runs 11 tracks long. It includes appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett (Arcade Fire, Caribou), Connan Mockasin, SebastiAn, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the latter of whom co-wrote and produced the title track. Additionally, Soulwax remixed the track called “Deadly Valentine”.
(Read: Charlotte Gainsbourg Shares The Origins Of Her New Song “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”)
The album also marks the first time Gainsbourg wrote her own lyrics. “This time it felt like flying on my own,” she said in a statement. “I knew I needed the right collaborator, and SebastiAn was always there, but all the same, this time the album is really mine.”
She added, “In the shadow of my father, writing in French was something I never dared to do.” However, she was inspired to do so following the death of her sister, photographer Kate Barry.
Rest Artwork:
Rest Tracklist:
01. Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses
02. Lying With You
03. Kate
04. Deadly Valentine
05. I’m a Lie
06. Rest
07. Sylvia Says
08. Songbird in a Cage
09. Dans Vos Airs
10. Les Crocodiles
11. Les Oxalis
Rest is out November 17th via Because Music. Previously, we’ve heard the title track, “Deadly Valentine”, “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”, and the Soulwax remix of “Deadly Valentine”.
The actress/musician is also set to appear in Tomas Alfredson’s British crime thriller The Snowman alongside Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, and J. K. Simmons.