Charlotte Gainsbourg shares Soulwax remix of “Deadly Valentine”: Stream

Actress/musician Charlotte Gainsbourg is preparing to release Rest this Friday, her first album in seven years. In anticipation, she’s shared a new remix of “Deadly Valentine”.

The fresh take was remixed by Belgian DJs Soulwax and runs nearly eight minutes long. Although it’s not drastically different from the SebastiAn-produced original, the Dewaele brothers do some manipulating with Gainsbourg’s ethereal voice.

(Read: Charlotte Gainsbourg Shares The Origins Of Her New Song “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”)

“We have been Charlotte Gainsbourg’s fans from when she was still a teenager until now, so we were of course honoured to be asked to rework one of her songs, especially since she had written it with our friend SebastiAn,” they shared through a press statement. “This remix was made with our favourite club, Despacio in mind and is our ode to Charlotte’s voice.”

Hear it below.

Rest is out November 17th via Because Music. The IRM follow-up includes appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the latter of whom co-wrote and produced the title track.

Gainsbourg is also set to appear in Tomas Alfredson’s British crime thriller The Snowman alongside Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, and J. K. Simmons.