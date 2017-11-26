Chicago hip-hop royalty come out for John Walt Day benefit concert: Watch

In February, rapper John Walt, a.k.a. dinnerwithjohn of Chicago hip-hop collective Pivot Gang, was murdered while riding a CTA train. Saturday would have marked Walt’s 25th birthday and the surviving members of Pivot Gang celebrated his legacy with the first annual John Walt Day benefit concert. Taking place at Chicago’s House of Blues, the sold-out concert featured performances from Saba, Joseph Chilliams, MFNMELO, and FRSH Waters. They were joined by a number of surprise guests, including Noname, Jamila Woods, Smino, and Jean Deaux. Check out fan-captured footage from the performance below.

Prior to the performance, an unreleased John Walt track called “The Time” and featuring Smack was released by Saba. Take a listen below.

All proceeds benefits from John Walt Day benefited the newly established John Walt Foundation supporting youth arts.