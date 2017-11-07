Christopher Owens’ new band Curls shares debut EP, Vante: Stream/download

In late 2016, former Girls frontman Christopher Owens announced he’d started a new band Curls with Cody Rhodes and Luke Baće. Today, the trio has shared their debut EP, Vante.

The four-track effort was recorded in both Santo Recording and Outland Studio in the Bay Area, where the group is based. Shane Stoneback is credited with assisting Curls on production, engineering, and mixing.

Curls’ lo-fi sound ranges from the reverb-laden “Emotion” and Beatles-inspired “Gentle and Kind” to the melodic, instrumental rock of the remaining two tracks. Stream the full release below.

Vante EP Artwork:

Vante Tracklist:

01. Dynamite

02. Emotion

03. Golden Gate

04. Gentle and Kind

Prior to forming Curls, Owens released three solo albums: Lysandre in 2013, 2014’s A New Testament, and Chrissybaby Forever in 2015. Before Owens announced his departure in 2012, Girls issued two full-lengths, including 2015’s excellent Father, Son, Holy Ghost.

Curls have lined up a batch of California-only tour dates behind Vante. Find the complete schedule below.

Curls 2017 Tour Dates:

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

% = w/ Cults