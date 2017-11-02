Chromeo announce new album, Head Over Heels

Chromeo have announced their new album, Head Over Heels. It’s the electro funk outfit’s fifth overall and long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s White Women.

Although a release date has yet to be revealed — it’s supposedly “coming soon” — the duo has shared a trailer featuring a one-minute snippet of a new song. The clip, directed by David Wilson, also sees Chromeo hilariously showing off their legs, a theme that’s popped up consistently on their past albums, dating back to their 2007 sophomore LP, Fancy Footwork. Watch below.

A new single and video are expected to drop next Tuesday, November 7th. Stay tuned.

Earlier this year, Chromeo remixed Lorde’s “Green Light” single. They also appeared in Charli XCX’s excellent “Boys” video over the summer.