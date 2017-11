Chromeo have unveiled “Juice”, the first preview of their forthcoming album, Head Over Heels. The accompanying video, directed by David Wilson, sees Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg wearing high heels and mini skirts, riding a four-wheeler and enjoying fresh-squeezed orange juice. Hear the funky disco bouncer and watch its silly video up above.

Head Over Heels is Chromeo’s fifth album to date and follows 2014’s White Women.