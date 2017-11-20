Colin Stetson pushes his lungs to the limit on new song “The Rain Like Curses”: Stream

Photo by Peter Gannushkin

Avant garde multireedist Colin Stetson is the latest musician featured in Adult Swim’s year-long Singles Program. His submission is an experimental track called “The Rain Like Curses”.

The 10-minute song features Stetson pushing his lungs to the limit with a contraband clarinet solo that was recorded live without any overdubs or loops. As suggested by its name, the tribal percussion on the track brings listeners on a journey to a rainforest. Hear it below.

In April, Stetson released All This I Do For Glory. The solo album came on the heels of his New History Warfare trilogy in 2013 and directly follows last year’s reimagining of Górecki’s third symphony, SORROW. More recently, he teamed with BadBadNotGood on their song “Confessions Pt III”.