‘Tis the season: Consequence of Sound will host a holiday party on Friday, December 1st at the Chicago Athletic Association’s holiday pop-up bar. CoS staff members will be in attendance (so you can yell at us in person about that Tyler review). Additionally, Chicago’s own Closed Sessions will be spinning records.

The event is free to attend and runs from 8pm to Midnight. All we ask is that you RSVP on Facebook.

The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel is located at 12 S Michigan Avenue.