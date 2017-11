Stockholm indie pop outfit Shout Out Louds will play a gig at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on Wednesday, November 8th. Consequence of Sound and Audiotree.tv are teaming up to live stream the band’s performance. Fans can watch live on our Facebook page beginning at 10:00 p.m. CT.

Wednesday night’s performance comes in support the band’s latest album, Ease My Mind, which was released in September. Below, watch the video for “Oh Oh”: