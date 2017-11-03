Converge release first new album in five years, The Dusk in Us: Stream/download

Converge’s first new record in five years and ninth overall, The Dusk in Us, has arrived today. The album follows 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind and was recorded by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio.
In his review of The Dusk in Us, Gary Suarez says Converge successfully maintain their ferocity while reaping the benefits of newfound self-control.
Ahead of the album’s release, the band shared the tracks “Reptilian” and “Under Duress”. They also dropped a 7″ single entitled, “I Can Tell You About Pain”, earlier this year.
The Dusk In Us Artwork:
The Dusk In Us Tracklist:
01. A Single Tear
02. Eye of the Quarrel
03. Under Duress
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain
06. The Dusk in Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marrow
09. Trigger
10. Broken by Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian