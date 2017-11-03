Converge release first new album in five years, The Dusk in Us: Stream/download

Converge’s first new record in five years and ninth overall, The Dusk in Us, has arrived today. The album follows 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind and was recorded by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio.

In his review of The Dusk in Us, Gary Suarez says Converge successfully maintain their ferocity while reaping the benefits of newfound self-control.

Ahead of the album’s release, the band shared the tracks “Reptilian” and “Under Duress”. They also dropped a 7″ single entitled, “I Can Tell You About Pain”, earlier this year.

The Dusk In Us Artwork:

The Dusk In Us Tracklist:

01. A Single Tear

02. Eye of the Quarrel

03. Under Duress

04. Arkhipov Calm

05. I Can Tell You About Pain

06. The Dusk in Us

07. Wildlife

08. Murk & Marrow

09. Trigger

10. Broken by Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian