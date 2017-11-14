Cornelius announces Mellow Waves physical release, North American tour dates

Over the summer, Cornelius shared his first album in 11 years, Mellow Waves. Previously available only digitally, the record will see a physical release early next year, which the Japanese producer will support with a North American tour.

CD, cassette, and vinyl versions of Mellow Waves are due out on January 26th. A limited edition deluxe LP package will feature a pop-up gatefold sleeve with a phenakistoscope animation insert. Pre-orders for both the standard and limited edition versions are going on now. What’s more, limited imports of the 7-inch singles “If You’re Here”, “Sometime / Someplace”, and “In a Dream” — previously only sold in Japan — will be available in retail stores on November 17th.

Mellow Waves Deluxe Vinyl Edition:

Mellow Waves Tracklist:

01. If You’re Here

02. Sometime / Someplace

03. Dear Future Person

04. Surfing on Mind Wave pt 2

05. In a Dream

06. Helix / Spiral

07. Mellow Yellow Feel

08. The Spell of a Vanishing Loveliness

09. The Rain Song

10. Crépuscule

A little over a month after Mellow Waves hits stores, Cornelius will hit the road for a North American tour. After performing at Mexico City’s NRMAL Festival, he’ll take a bicoastal trek through New York, Pittsburgh, Seattle, San Francisco, and other cities. Check out his itinerary below.

Cornelius 2018 Tour Date:

03/03 – Mexico City, MX @ NRMAL Festival

03/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall

03/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

As a preview of what the live shows will be like, Cornelius has shared a live video for the Mellow Waves track “Helix / Spiral”. Watch below.