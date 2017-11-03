Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile perform “Over Everything”, acoustic “Continental Breakfast” on Colbert: Watch

Indie rock’s Kurt and Courtney — Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett — released Lotta Sea Lice a few weeks ago. The duo is amidst a North American tour supporting the album, which included a show at New York City’s Beacon Theater on Wednesday. While in town, Vile and Barnett made a quick pitstop at the Ed Sullivan Theater to serve as the musical guests on Late Show with Stephen Colbert. You can replay their performance of “Over Everything” up above. They also filmed a special acoustic rendition of “Continental Breakfast”, which you can see below.

Read our review of Lotta Sea Lice and find out why it’s one of the best collaborative rock albums in recent years.