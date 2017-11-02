Damon Albarn is working with David Bowie producer Tony Visconti on new The Good, The Bad & The Queen album

Gorillaz continue to drop tracks as they push through the European leg of their Humanz world tour, but that hasn’t stopped frontman Damon Albarn from planning what’s next on his docket. Earlier this year, he revealed he’s been working on a new album from The Good, The Bad & The Queen, and during a recent segment with Zane Lowe, he shared the exciting news that he’s working on it with longtime David Bowie producer Tony Visconti.

“I’ve been recording the Good, The Bad & The Queen album,” Albarn told Lowe. “I’ve been working with Tony Visconti. He’s responsible for some of my favorite records, so that’s been really enlightening and inspirational.”

The Good the Bad & the Queen is comprised of Albarn, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen. They haven’t released an album since their self-titled debut in 2007, and haven’t played together live since 2011.

“It’s an ode to the North of England, bizarrely,” Albarn told Lowe. “It’s sort of set in Blackpool, between Starr Gate and [historic pub] Uncle Tom’s Cabin, if you want to be geographically precise.” The high-concept description here aligns with the way Albarn spoke of the band’s debut album, which he called “a song cycle that’s also a mystery play about London.”

He continued, “We’ve got pretty much all the songs and recorded all the backing tracks but I’m just emoting over it at the moment. I can hear what I’m saying kind of, a bit, but it’s still a bit unintelligible.”

Albarn previously said he’d finished writing the band’s follow-up in 2014, and in April he told Q magazine that “Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point.”

Listen to “Herculean” from The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s self-titled debut: