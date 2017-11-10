Dan Auerbach performs “Stand By My Girl” and “Cherrybomb” on Kimmel: Watch

Ever since launching his band The Arcs and returning to solo performing, Dan Auerbach seems to be having more fun on stage than he had the last few years with The Black Keys. Last night, he brought that joy to late night with an appearance on Kimmel Live!. Supporting his latest solo effort, Waiting on a Song, the bouncy Auerbach performed a pair of tracks: “Stand By My Girl” and “Cherrybomb”. The smile on his face throughout just further proved how much he’s enjoying his latest trip into psychedelic blues. Check out “Stand By My Girl” above, and “Cherrybomb” down below.

Auerbach will take his revived attitude and new label, Easy Eye Sound, on the road in 2018. After a few dates this month with John Prine, he’ll embark on the Easy Eye Sound Revue tour with Shannon and the Clams, Robert Finley, and Shannon Shaw. Find his full schedule here.