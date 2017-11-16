Danny Masterson rape accuser steps forward, criticizes for Netflix for continuing to employ actor

Netflix recently severed ties with Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey over their allegations (and acknowledgments) of sexual misconduct. They haven’t, however, addressed their relationship with That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who stars in the streaming service’s comedy series The Ranch. Last March, it was first revealed that Masterson had been accused of sexual assault by at least four women. The LAPD confirmed that it was investigating the allegations, but The Huffington Post revealed earlier this month that, “despite overwhelming” evidence,” the investigation has “stalled.”

Oh yeah, did we mention that Masterson is a Scientologist? And that Scientology has a reputation for going to extreme measures in protecting their famous members?

The Ranch recently announced its fourth season, which is due to drop in December. Netflix has acknowledged the allegations, but its statements have remained frustratingly vague. “We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur,” the network told The Huffington Post.

Now, one of Masterson’s accusers has stepped forward. The Daily Beast spoke to Chrissie Carnell Bixler, a former member of the Church of Scientology, who says that she “can no longer be silent.”

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” she said. “For me, what Netflix has done, feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything. I was made to feel unimportant. I was made to feel like I didn’t matter.”

She also said that, when she spoke to the Church of Scientology about Masterson, she was told that, “Danny Masterson is a celebrity. He flourishes and prospers in life. You protect that and reward that.” Gee, no wonder celebrities love those guys.

“Victims are taking back the power that was stolen from us, and things are going to change. Netflix should write that down,” she concluded.

Netflix said it has nothing to add to its previous statement, while Masterson has yet to respond. Read her full statement over at The Daily Beast.